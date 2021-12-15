"That's the fight that everyone wants to see" - Michael Bisping on who Nate Diaz should face in 2022

Michael Bisping feels the world's biggest MMA promotion should book Nate Diaz for a trilogy encounter with Conor McGregor next.

It was recently revealed that Diaz has only one fight left on his current UFC contract. UFC president Dana White and his management are taking it slow in exhausting the Stockton native's deal.

The 36-year-old superstar is tied 1-1 with McGregor inside the octagon. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping pushed the UFC to book McGregor vs. Diaz 3 as soon as possible:

"You want to cash in on him [Diaz] for the biggest fight possible. What is the biggest fight possible? Well, me and you both know it and I just said it - Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3. That is the fight which everyone wants to see. Diaz is huge, McGregor is huge and you should put them together. The first two fights were awesome and the third fight will be amazing as well. There you go, everyone makes tons of money. Then, Nate goes off and does whatever he wants. On top of that, both of them are going back and forth on social media," said Bisping.

Diaz submitted McGregor with a rear-naked choke in round two at UFC 196 in March 2016. The 'Notorious' Irishman won the rematch at UFC 202 five months later. Both bouts were contested in the welterweight division.

Nate Diaz's last UFC victory came against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019

Nate Diaz has fought only thrice since his second outing with former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. He took on Anthony Pettis, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Diaz defeated Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241 in August 2019. In November of the same year, he lost via TKO (doctor stoppage) to Masvidal at UFC 244 in a clash for the 'BMF' championship.

Nate Diaz returned to the octagon in June 2021 and suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Edwards at UFC 263.

He holds a 20-13 record right now, and is tied for second with Joe Lauzon for the most UFC post-fight bonus awards at 15.

