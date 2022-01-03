"Tony Ferguson is the real fu***** deal" - Michael Bisping gives props to 'El Cucuy' for calling out Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping has lauded Tony Ferguson for calling out Michael Chandler despite being on a three-fight losing streak.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping claimed that former interim lightweight titleholder Ferguson is the real deal because he wants to take the extra risk and climb back up to the top of the UFC's 155-pound division. 'The Count' said:

"Ferguson came out the woodwork and said, 'There's my b***h Michael Chandler. The brass, Dana White, relayed your message saying that you would be ready for me April/June. Looks like you're trying to delay that a*s-whooping.' Then Chandler comes back. He says, 'Tony there's only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect... I'll beat you from bell-to-bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens.'

"Well, there it is. Tony Ferguson-Michael Chandler by the sounds of it, from what Ferguson said... he is like, 'Sign me up for it.' I would like to see that fight. You gotta respect this man. He's on a three-fight losing streak and he's out there calling out Chandler, who just had a sensational fight with Justin Gaethje. He is not looking for easy fights. Tony Ferguson is the real f***ing deal. Because he knows with great risk, there's great reward."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the rumored Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson bout in the video below:

A few days back, 'El Cucuy' took to Twitter to reveal that the UFC are possibly looking to book him into a fight with 'Iron'. However, Chandler responded by confirming that nothing has been agreed yet. He seemingly still wants to face Conor McGregor when the Irishman returns from injury.

Tony Ferguson last fought Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

Tony Ferguson has been inactive for quite a while now. He lost to current number one contender Justin Gaethje, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush within the space of 12 months.

In the co-main event of UFC 262 last May, 'El Cucuy' was dominated by Dariush for all three rounds. He's been away from the octagon ever since.

UFC president Dana White insisted that Ferguson wanted to take a considerable break, re-focus and then return to the octagon.

Like Chandler, the 37-year-old star, a former PureCombat welterweight champion with a 25-6 MMA record, also called out McGregor in 2021. It is still unclear who he will square off against next.

