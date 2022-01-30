Michael Bisping hilariously predicts the outcome of a fight between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson - "He would get his f***ing a** kicked"

Michael Bisping has predicted how a mixed martial arts encounter featuring former United States President Donald Trump and current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would go.

During a live video on his YouTube channel, Bisping answered questions from fans. One fan asked him about the outcome of a hypothetical Trump vs. Johnson clash.

'The Count' insisted that the American would win that one. He added that despite Trump not being a tough guy, he would have it easy against Johnson:

"Boris vs. Trump? Oh, listen! I will tell you right now. Donald Trump will kick the f**k out of Boris Johnson. Trump, what is he? He's a big dude that is six-foot four. But Boris, I haven't listened to him for a bit. He would get his f***ing a** kicked by Donald Trump. He would big time. Johnson could not fight his way out of a wet paper f***ing bag. I am not saying Donald Trump is exactly a tough guy but in that fight, it is one-way traffic, buddy!"

Watch Michael Bisping talk about all things MMA below:

Bisping also discussed UFC's London Fight Night in March and Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC US debut in the video, among other things, on Saturday.

Michael Bisping is the only British champion in UFC history, can Leon Edwards follow suit?

Michael Bisping is the only British champion ever in the world's biggest MMA promotion. He defeated arch rival Luke Rockhold via KO in the very first round at UFC 199 in June 2016 to claim the belt.

Bisping made one successful title defense against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in October of the same year before dropping the title to the legendary Georges St-Pierre.

Over the years, several other British stars have fought inside the octagon but none of them have been able to capture gold. Leon Edwards is now set to challenge welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this year, according to UFC president Dana White. Can he seal the deal though?

"When I asked if Leon Edwards is next in line to fight for the welterweight championship, Dana White's reply was '100%'," tweeted Aaron Bronsteter.

See MMA journalist Bronsteter's post regarding his conversation with White below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter When I asked if Leon Edwards is next in line to fight for the welterweight championship, Dana White's reply was "100%" When I asked if Leon Edwards is next in line to fight for the welterweight championship, Dana White's reply was "100%"

