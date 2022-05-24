Michael Bisping believes referee Jason Herzog should've ended Holly Holm's clinches against Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the refeering decisions made by Jason Herzog during Holly Holm's fight with Ketlen Vieira. Bisping believes that Holm's 10 minutes of control time was misleading as there was very little action during that time. Bisping has questioned whether or not Jason Herzog should have interviened during the inactive clinches.

In the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discussed the fight and the decisions made by the referee. Bisping reiterated that he believes Herzog is one of the best referees in the organization. However, he couldn't help but feel more could have been done to make the fighters engage:

"She was fighting not to lose. I kind of see that because there was a lot of control time up against the fence. I think it was 10 minutes. My first question is I don’t know why Jason Herzog never stepped that up. In round one, there was four minutes of control time. By the way I think Jason Herzog is one of the best referees in the business... However on this occasion, I would have thought stepping in and breaking them up should have happened on more than one occasion."

Luca Fury @FurysFightPicks



Yet judges go the other way. Holly Holm outlanded Ketlen Vieira almost 2-1 in strikes and had over 6x the time in positional control. She also won 4 of the 5 rounds.Yet judges go the other way. #UFCVegas55 Holly Holm outlanded Ketlen Vieira almost 2-1 in strikes and had over 6x the time in positional control. She also won 4 of the 5 rounds.Yet judges go the other way. #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/3dkhGE9sB4

A controversial split-decision win for Ketlen Vieira over Holly Holm has continued the debate about the judging in the UFC. Despite dominating control time and outlanding Vieira by almost double the strikes, the result has left Holm in a long line of fighters who feel they have been 'robbed' by the judges.

Watch the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast here:

Holly Holm won the fight, says welterweight Stephen Thompson

The controversial split-decision loss for Holly Holm has resulted in many fighters coming out in support of 'The Preacher's Daughter'. Welterweight contender Stephen Thompson revealed that he believes Holm won the fight.

'Wonderboy' reacted to the fight on his YouTube channel and acknowledged that Holm was up in numbers in every important stat that counts towards judging:

"You look at the stats, Holly Holm should have won. I mean she had 10 minutes of control time, she landed the more strikes, I don't know how she got out of that rear-naked choke... How did she not win this fight? What were the judges looking at? I don't know if you saw the stats or not."

Holm's latest loss means the fighter is now 4-6 in her last 10 octagon appearances since her historic knockout victory over former champion Ronda Rousey. The future now looks uncertain for the 40-year-old, who had just returned after almost two years away from the octagon.

Watch Stephen Thompson react to Holly Holm's loss here:

Edited by John Cunningham