"He knows it's not going to come back to bite him in the a**" - Michael Bisping lends his support to Demetrious Johnson for ripping into Jake Paul

Michael Bisping appears to be annoyed by Jake Paul's comments about MMA and its fighters, as he backs Demetrious Johnson after 'Mighty Mouse' called out 'The Problem Child' in the octagon.

The former YouTube sensation is undefeated in his boxing career, having won all five of his fights to date. He has knocked out former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, which appears to have given him the confidence to try his hand at MMA. However, no attempt at negotiations has taken place to date.

While appearing in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping seemed quite annoyed at Jake Paul. While speaking about Paul's "antics", he said:

"He's not calling out anyone, he is calling out MMA guys because knows that that's safe, he knows that that's not going to come back and bite him in the a**."

Bisping went on to say that Paul isn't pursuing anyone from his sport because he knows they'll take it, and 'The Count' believes Paul doesn't want that to happen.

He said:

"Because as I said, I apologize for my ignorance here, I'm not sure who the big names are at his weight class, but if he was to go out there and chirp and make some noise and call them out and do interviews and do little videos on them on youtube and take the piss. Those boxers would take the fight in a heartbeat...But you are not calling out anyone from your own sport [Boxing]. It's f*cking ridiculous, Jake Paul."

You can check out the entire video of Michael Bisping below:

Demetrious Johnson recently urged Jake Paul to enter the cage because he is sick of hearing 'The Problem Child' claim that he was better off than most MMA fighters.

While appearing in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“If Jake Paul thinks he’s so f*cking bad at boxing and all that stuff, hats off. You’re 3-0, 4-0 as a boxer. Do f*cking mixed martial arts...You think you’re that great, just do it. If I thought I was a badass boxer, I would be like, ‘Let me just box.’"

Michael Bisping talks about Masvidal-Covington situation

Jorge Masvidal is accused of assaulting Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant. Although Bisping disapproved of Masivdal's actions, he believes Covington's words has prompted 'Gamebred' to engage in such behaviour in the first place.

Bisping said:

"It was very personal, and Covington did say some things that shouldn't be said. And I'm not excusing Masvidal's behavior here, not for a second. But if you talk about a man's ex-wife or wife - even talking about an ex-wife, that's even more explosive."

Check out Bisping's reaction on the Masvidal-Covington situation below:

