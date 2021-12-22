"It's a placebo thing" - Michael Bisping on the myth that MMA fighters should abstain from sex before a fight

Mixed martial arts great Michael Bisping has given his opinion on whether combat sports athletes should abstain from sex before a fight. Many fighters, including Georges St-Pierre, Ronda Rousey, and Jake Paul, have discussed the effects of having sex ahead of a bout.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping brought up what Paul claimed before facing Tyron Woodley in their rematch last weekend. Bisping felt that a little distraction might not be too bad:

"[Jake Paul] talked about how he abstains and does not like to have sex because he wants to give himself the best possible chance of winning... I am just saying that having a little distraction will take your mind off that and probably put you to sleep. Never did me any harm."

'The Count' also thinks it's all in the mind:

"For Jake Paul you know, it's a placebo thing. And a lot of fighters believe if they push themselves to the limit, they make every little sacrifice and in their mind it is the right thing. Then hey, god bless!"

Watch Michael Bisping talk about superstitions in combat sports below:

Michael Bisping was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's modern-era wing in July 2019

Michael Bisping holds a 30-9 record in his professional MMA career. He retired from the sport after suffering a knockout defeat to Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017.

On July 5, 2019, Bisping was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's modern-era wing alongside Rashad Evans, Rich Franklin, and Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida.

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 Ok, gonna reveal it early. The No. 1 downloaded photo from 2019 is Michael Bisping at the UFC Hall of Fame. Ironically, 4 of the top 5 images are a variation of this same image. @bisping is hella popular! 📸Photo by Todd Lussier/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Image Ok, gonna reveal it early. The No. 1 downloaded photo from 2019 is Michael Bisping at the UFC Hall of Fame. Ironically, 4 of the top 5 images are a variation of this same image. @bisping is hella popular! 📸Photo by Todd Lussier/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Image https://t.co/rGg3XOrnFy

Michael Bisping began his UFC career in the light heavyweight division after becoming the champion of the weight class in UK-based Cage Warriors. He later moved to the middleweight division and claimed the title following an upset win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016.

