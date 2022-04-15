Michael Bisping names the most "underrated and important skill" for a fighter

Michael Bisping recently gave his take on the most “underrated and important skill” for a fighter. Answering a fan’s question, Bisping said that cardio doesn't get as much attention as it should.

During a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

“What is the most underrated and important skill for a fighter to have and why? Cardio. It’s undebated. No one talks about it. Cardio. Cardio, man. You can weaponize cardio. You can put such a pace, your opponent gets tired. Everyone knows about wrestling, jiu-jitsu, boxing, all that stuff, Thai boxing. People don’t talk about cardio as much. Cardio is the biggest weapon you can have, almost. Yeah, you can fight. But we all can fight. Everything equal, the guy in the best shape will win the fight. Simple as that.”

During his MMA career, the former UFC middleweight champion stacked up a 30-9 record. A British mixed martial arts circuit veteran, he has won and successfully defended the Cage Rage and Cage Warriors light heavyweight titles. Bisping won the third season of The Ultimate Fighter and was awarded a contract with the UFC. He made his promotional debut at UFC 66 by defeating Eric Schafer.

Michael Bisping realized his lifelong dream in 2016 when he won the UFC middleweight title at UFC 199. He defeated Luke Rockhold via TKO in the first round.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nov26.2005



Michael Bisping competes in his final fight before entering the UFC,



& finishes Ross Pointon with an armbar Nov26.2005Michael Bisping competes in his final fight before entering the UFC,& finishes Ross Pointon with an armbar https://t.co/zjdBoQjt2y

'The Count' successfully defended the strap against Dan Henderson at UFC 204. He lost the championship gold to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum, where he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the first round.

Michael Bisping announced his retirement on May 28, 2018. He said that health issues with his eyes forced the decision. Bisping suffers from strabismus, which is an eye condition where the eyes are not properly aligned when looking at objects. This was caused by a detached retina injury from the fight against Vitor Belfort at UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping in 2013. 'The Count' believes that Belfort’s high kick was the cause of it.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about cardio being underrated below:

Michael Bisping names the discipline he believes is best to begin venturing into MMA

During another Q&A session, ‘The Count’ was asked about what he thinks is the best discipline for those who aspire to be an MMA fighter. Bisping believes that a good grappling base is a crucial element in every fighter’s game.

He elaborated that when you can get your brain to learn to wrestle, you can learn anything. If you’re a good wrestler, you can attach elements of Brazilian jiu-jitsu to your ground game. You can also learn to be a good boxer.

Check out the Q&A session from Michael Bisping's YouTube channel below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak