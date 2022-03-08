Khamzat drives like a psychopath - Michael Bisping narrates hilarious story of being terrified while in a car with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till

Michael Bisping recently recounted an evening he spent with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till. He offered fans some insight into Chimaev's skills behind the wheel of a car. Bisping admitted that Chimaev's driving had him 's****ing' himself.

'The Count' recently posted a picture of himself with Chimaev and Till at Barry's Downtown Prime Steakhouse in Las Vegas. He revealed that the trio set out for a drive in a rented BMW after their meal.

While in conversation with Anthony Smith on a recent edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping opened up about the experience in the backseat of the car with Chimaev at the wheel.

"We get in the car, [Khamzat Chimaev's] driving. Now I don't know if he has a driving license or not. And I don't know how tough it is to get a driver's license in Chechnya because the motherf***er is out of his mind behind the wheel of a car. He is driving like a psychopath."

Check out Michael Bisping's description of his experience with Till and Chimaev:

He further revealed that 'Borz' was driving at an extremely high speed on the wrong side of the road, sharing a chuckle with Till at the expense of his terrified self.

The former UFC middleweight champion also recounted the moment Chimaev pulled into a gas station to switch seats with Till. 'The Gorilla', per Bisping, went on to do doughnuts with the car right at the gas station, narrowly missing one of the gas pumps.

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till grapple on the snow-laden streets of Sweden

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till were recently seen conducting some light training on the snowy streets of Sweden during their third week of training at the AllStar Training Center.

Their experience was documented by Blockasset and posted to YouTube for the fans' entertainment.

Watch Chimaev and Till's interaction below:

Chimaev and Till have struck up an extremely entertaining friendship that fans have thoroughly enjoyed. The duo have also received the moniker of 'The Smesh Bros'.

Edited by Harvey Leonard