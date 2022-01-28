“It’s a shame that never happened” - Michael Bisping reveals his biggest ‘what if’ moment in UFC history

Michael Bisping has opened up about his biggest ‘what if’ moment in UFC history. In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ suggested that a fight between then-UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and then-UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva could’ve been one of the biggest matchups if it’d materialized back in the day.

Bisping added that a fight between reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov – back when Nurmagomedov held the UFC lightweight title – was another super-fight that never materialized.

“Most interesting champ versus champ fight in the UFC that never happened besides GSP and Silva.” Bisping expounded upon this by stating, “Well, that [GSP vs. Silva] was the one I was going to pick. And this guy says he would’ve loved to have seen Khabib versus Usman. That fight would’ve never happened as well. But Anderson Silva-Georges St-Pierre; that should’ve been the one, that should’ve happened. It’s kind of a travesty that was never made. A lot of people wanted to see that at the time…Yeah, that was the fight that should’ve been made. It’s a shame that never happened.”

The GSP-Silva matchup didn’t come to be primarily because neither fighter stepped into the other’s weight class during their respective championship reigns. Meanwhile, the Usman-Nurmagomedov matchup wasn’t made mainly because the two are good friends.

Furthermore, although Usman welcomed a potential fight at welterweight against ‘The Eagle', Nurmagomedov was seemingly uninterested in competing in the UFC welterweight division.

Watch Michael Bisping address the GSP-Silva dream matchup, and more, in the video below:

Michael Bisping on Leon Edwards fighting Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title

In a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast, UFC Hall of Famer and retired MMA star Michael Bisping weighed in on Kamaru Usman’s next fight. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is expected to defend his UFC welterweight belt in a rematch against Leon Edwards next.

Their first fight transpired in December 2015 and witnessed Usman win via unanimous decision. Bisping gave his take on their rematch and emphasized that he’s happy to see Edwards finally receive a shot at UFC gold.

‘The Count’ highlighted that Edwards has won 9 of his last 10 fights, with the lone setback to his momentum being an NC (No Contest) against Belal Muhammad. Expressing his excitement for the Usman-Edwards rematch, Bisping said:

"He [Edwards] has beaten every opponent put in front of him…He's paid his dues. Whatever f***ing word you want to use, he's done it and he's earned that title shot and it's absolutely right that it's made."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim