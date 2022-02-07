"A good one for Paulo Costa" - Michael Bisping feels the Brazilian is probably the next opponent for Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping has offered his take on Sean Strickland's future in the middleweight division. He recently suggested that a fight between Strickland and Paulo Costa could very well be on the cards.

Based on Strickland's current run of form, 'The Count' argued that a fight against him could work in the Brazilian's favor. With a six-fight winning streak, a win against Strickland could thrust Costa back into the title picture.

While responding to fans' questions during a live YouTube session, Michael Bisping said:

"[Sean Strickland] vs. [Paulo Costa] I reckon there's your next fight. That's probably the next fight for Sean Strickland and it's a good one for Paulo Costa to get back, back on the horse, back on the grind, back into the title picture."

Strickland is currently celebrating his most recent triumph against Jack Hermansson. The two locked horns in the headliner of UFC Vegas 47 that took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas Nevada.

The North Carolina native outperformed the Swedish-Norwegian middleweight over the course of five rounds, winning by way of split decision. Two judges scored the fight 49-46 in his favor, while the dissenting Sal D'Amato scored the fight 48-47 for Hermansson.

Paulo Costa is currently reeling from the effects of consecutive losses at the hands of Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. However, the loss in the title bout against 'The Last Stylebender' is his only loss at middleweight as he fought Marvin Vettori at light heavyweight.

Sean Strickland quips about the way he was cornered

In the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 47 triumph, Sean Strickland took to social media to share a hilarious compilation of videos with his fans.

Strickland posted a video of his Xtreme Couture teammate Francis Ngannou's corner interaction with head coach Eric Nicksick. The video was from 'The Predator's outing against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He also edited a video of his own corner interaction with Nicksick into the same video.

In the caption of the post, he brought his fans' attention to the difference in the way he and Ngannou were treated by Nicksick. Strickland suggested he may have to reconsider the way he portrays himself to others.

"Same coach different fighter lmao.... you guys I'm starting to think I need to change my public image haha!!"

