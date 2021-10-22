"I was sick of looking like this" - Michael Bisping removes prosthetic eye cover and recalls being 'nervous and self conscious' because of his damaged eye

Michael Bisping has spoken out about feeling self-conscious with regards to his prosthetic eye and the damage he’s suffered.

The Brit revealed how he initially wanted a glass eye and that a lot of it came down to the issues he had with his confidence.

“Crazy cos for years I was so self conscious about this and it really affected my confidence. In a Big way, now I really don’t care, I guess that’s cos of the lense probably but still. Most things in life you learn to live with or stop caring eventually. My lesson for the day :)”

While he may be best known nowadays as one of the UFC’s leading commentators, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Michael Bisping enjoyed a Hall of Fame career during his time in mixed martial arts. 'The Count' was one of the most resilient fighters in UFC history.

Eventually, he managed to work his way up to the top of the middleweight division, ending in him capturing the UFC middleweight title from Luke Rockhold at UFC 199.

A few years prior to that, however, the great Michael Bisping saw his career altered after suffering a detached retina in a bout against Vitor Belfort - something that progressively got worse from 2013 onwards.

What led to Michael Bisping's retirement?

While the Vitor Belfort loss has been highlighted as the primary reason for his retirement, Michael Bisping made the decision after being knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum.

Bisping admitted that he experienced some issues in the aftermath of his loss to Gastelum that came from his good eye, leading him to realize that fighting just wasn’t worth it anymore.

Now, as previously noted, Michael Bisping is a top commentator and still trains to this day. His prosthetic eye was revealed a few years ago on an episode of his podcast.

