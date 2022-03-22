Michael Bisping's documentary trends at No.1 on the UK iTunes chart

In a recent post on social media, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared the success of his newly-released documentary with his fans. The documentary, titled, 'Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story', managed to climb up to the No.1 spot on the iTunes Movie Rentals Chart in the UK.

In his post on Twitter, Bisping thanked his fans for all the support his documentary has enjoyed and shared a screenshot of the iTunes Movie Rentals Chart.

Check out Bisping's post on Twitter below:

"Number 1 on Uk iTunes Charts. Thanks people. [Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story]"

The film was directed by Michael Hamilton and documents Bisping's journey to the pinnacle of the UFC's middleweight division. The film is rated 8.0/10 on IMDb. It was released in the UK and the US on March 21 and March 22, respectively.

The film features appearances from some of the biggest names in the MMA landscape, including the likes of Bruce Buffer, Rashad Evans, Ariel Helwani, Joe Rogan, Georges St-Pierre, Miesha Tate and more.

Check out the trailer for Bisping's documentary right here:

Michael Bisping believes Paddy Pimblett can be the next Conor McGregor

In a recent interaction with Anthony Smith on the latest edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping commented on Paddy Pimblett's fame and influence in the UFC.

He admitted that Pimblett's fast-tracked rise to mainstream appeal in the realm of MMA is reminiscent of Conor McGregor's journey in combat sports.

He admitted that the way 'The Baddy' has accrued a loyal fanbase suggested that he might be the UFC's next major cash cow. much like 'The Notorious' McGregor.

"There is parallels you can draw on how popular and the kind of impact on the sport that [Conor McGregor] made so quickly, so fast and such a following, to what [Paddy Pimblett] has and I'm not necessarily saying that he's gonna be the next Conor McGregor, but he has the potential for that."

Check out the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Paddy Pimblett most recently featured in a lightweight bout against Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall on March 19 at The O2 in London. He managed to walk away from the fight with a first-round submission win after locking in a tight rear-naked choke.

