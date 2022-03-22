Michael Bisping says Paddy Pimblett's self belief is "delusional" but he backs it up inside the cage

Paddy Pimblett has seemingly established himself as a force to reckon with and he alludes to the same while talking about himself.

Michael Bisping recently offered his take on Pimblett's faith in his own abilities and admitted that although it was a bit over the top, he managed to back it up inside the octagon.

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith drew parallels between Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett on the latest edition of the Believe You Me podcast.

The duo admitted that McGregor and Pimblett shared a similar sense of delusional self-belief. Here's what Bisping had to say about the same.

"[Conor McGregor] was, he was like, incredible on the feet and he's still good. He's still good, but he's missed the step. [Paddy Pimblet] doesn't have that, but he's got more well-rounded capabilities. He is delusional. He is delusional in how good that he is. But he's backing it up."

Bisping subsequently went on to declare that this is the kind of mentality that a fighter would require if they wished to succeed in the realm of MMA.

'The Count' argued that Pimblett's confidence in himself certainly affected the mindset of his opponents ahead of fights.

Check out Michael Bisping's full interaction with Anthony Smith right here:

Paddy Pimblett believes he's ready to main event a fight card

Paddy Pimblett recently marched to victory against Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. A first-round submission by way of a rear-naked choke earned 'The Baddy' his second win in the UFC.

While in conversation with the media during the post-fight interview, Pimblett asserted that he was all set to headline a UFC card. In addition, he also declared that he was the people's main event attraction at UFC on ESPN+ 62.

"I could have main evented this one. I could have. I was the people's main event. But I'm not in no rush lad. If the UFC don't want to put me in the main event yet, they don't have to. But I think you saw from the build-up and all the stuff, the adverts and that. I think you know the next star is simple."

Catch Pimblett's sit-down with the media below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by David Andrew