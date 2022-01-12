"It's all bulls***" - Michael Bisping on whether a Shaolin Monk's skills would work in the UFC

Michael Bisping recently offered fans some insight into a Shaolin Monk's prospects in the UFC. 'The Count' declared that a monk wouldn't fare too well against UFC fighters.

While in conversation with UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, Michael Bisping responded to a fan's question about whether Shaolin Monks could do well in the premier MMA promotion in the world.

'Lionheart' admitted that he had no knowledge about monks. Echoing the same sentiment, Bisping said:

"Neither do I, believe it or not. But I know this, it's all bulls***. I'll say that. It's f***ing bulls***. If Shaolin Monks could do anything good in the UFC, they would have done it by now."

Watch Michael Bisping in a sit-down with Anthony Smith on the 'Believe You Me' podcast right here:

'The Count' mounted a lengthy tirade about martial arts masters. He trained his aim at those practitioners who posted videos of themselves participating in over-the-top and exaggerated moves.

However, he hailed 'McDojo Life' as one of the best platforms that expose such practitioners. It was something that both Bisping and Smith could agree upon.

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping believe phony self defense techniques get people killed

In the same episode of 'Believe You Me,' Smith and Bisping also discussed self-defense instructors. They examined the Detroit Urban Survival Training Center's instructor, who recently went viral on social media.

Anthony Smith went on to warn people against following such trainers. He asserted that it was extremely unsafe. Here's what the No. 4 ranked UFC light heavyweight had to say:

"There's a lot of people in heaven right now, wanting their money back. [Detroit Urban Survival Training Center instructor] is going to get people killed. That s**t is not safe. If someone pulls a gun out, just give them your money. Like, don't do that."

Smith is currently on a three-fight win streak. He recorded his most recent win against Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37. He managed to submit Spann with a rear-naked choke in the first-round of their September clash.

