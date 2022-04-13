“Why are you such a coward?” - Michael Bisping jibes at Logan Paul and Jake Paul over their boxing careers

Michael Bisping has criticized YouTube megastars Logan Paul and Jake Paul, asserting that the Paul brothers are cowards because they continually target fights against opponents who are much smaller than them.

Logan 'The Maverick' Paul has competed in amateur, professional, and exhibition boxing matches. He holds a professional boxing record of 0-1 and is yet to secure a victory in the sport of boxing. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has competed in amateur and professional boxing, amassing a professional boxing record of 5 wins and 0 losses.

The biggest criticism of the Paul brothers’ boxing careers has been that they generally compete against opponents who they significantly outsize. The Paul brothers – whose walk around weight is generally at 200 pounds – usually challenge MMA fighters from the lighter weight classes to face them in the boxing ring rather than face actual boxers their own size.

Taking to his YouTube channel, MMA legend Michael Bisping addressed this and stated:

“Why is Logan Paul such a coward, such a wimp, such a pu**y? Why is Jake Paul the same things? I’m not trying to be insulting, but it sounds like it because neither of these men want to fight somebody their own size, similar age, same go***mn sport!”

Bisping pointed out that Logan Paul recently expressed interest in facing UFC lightweight (155-pound) fighter Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett in a middleweight (185-pound) MMA bout in the UFC.

The UFC Hall of Famer noted that the Paul brothers refrain from calling out MMA fighters their own size such as himself, Anderson Silva, and Anthony Smith. Furthermore, he opined that Jake Paul should fight fellow cruiserweight boxer Tommy Fury. Bisping added:

“Like I said in the beginning – Why are you (Logan Paul) such a coward? Why can’t you or your brother not fight somebody your own size? It’s just crazy. That’s called being a bully.”

Watch Michael Bisping lambast the Paul brothers in the video below:

Sean O’Malley believes a boxing match between Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett would be "sick"

Jake Paul has suggested that his next boxing match will likely transpire in August, whereas Logan 'The Maverick' Paul has also expressed interest in returning to the ring this year. Neither fighter has a specific opponent announced yet.

Nevertheless, their friend Sean O’Malley, who also happens to be a UFC bantamweight star, recently asserted that he'd like to see the older Paul brother box Paddy Pimblett.

On The BrOMalley Show, ‘Sugar’ praised Paul’s performance in his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Calling for a Paul-Pimblett boxing match, O’Malley said:

"What if they did boxing, Logan verse Paddy? That would be sick."

