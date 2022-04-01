Michael Bisping takes shot at U.S. healthcare in Twitter Q&A

Michael Bisping recently stated that he is not a fan of the US healthcare system. He shared his view during a recent Twitter Q&A.

'The Count' compared the healthcare policies in the United States to that of the UK. The Englishman wrote that healthcare fees in the UK are negligible and voiced that America should provide free healthcare as well.

Here's how Bisping responded when asked by a fan, "What doesn't exist, but should?":

"Free health care in the United States."

The former middleweight kingpin was reminded by another fan that there is no such thing as free healthcare. The government takes out the money from an individual via taxes. The former UFC middleweight champion acknowledged the fact but replied that healthcare fees in the UK are "minuscule":

"Yeah but in the Uk it’s such a minuscule amount you don’t notice. Trust me. I’ve lived there. I love living in the states. Not talking shit about the place. Just breaks my heart seeing friends and strangers struggle so hard when it comes to medicine and care."

Michael Bisping was one of the toughest fighters in UFC history

Michael Bisping displayed immense grit and toughness throughout his UFC career. He was a fan favorite during his fighting days. The Englishman went on to become a UFC champion with one eye.

Bisping fought Vitor Belfort in 2013 in the main event of UFC on FX 7 - Belfort vs. Bisping in Brazil. He was on the receiving end of a head kick knockout in that fight. Belfort's strike caused Bisping to lose sight in one of his eyes. He believes the power of the kick was down to Belfort's steroid abuse. 'The Count' recently labeled the Brazilian as the dirtiest fighter in UFC history.

Despite his disadvantage, Bisping continued his career with one eye. He eventually managed to realize the Holy Grail of mixed martial arts, the UFC championship.

Watch the best moments of Bisping vs. Rockhold 2:

Bisping earned a knockout finish over Luke Rockhold in their rematch at UFC 199 after stepping in on short notice. It was one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history. The Englishman's accomplishment that night just shows the warrior's heart he possesses.

Michael Bisping retired in 2017 after a brutal knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum.

