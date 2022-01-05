Michael Bisping tests negative for COVID-19

Michael Bisping and his entire family came down with COVID-19 around Christmas day. Bisping has now revealed that he finally tested negative for the virus after suffering for about two weeks.

However, the former UFC middleweight champion does not seem overwhelmed with the idea of getting back to work:

"Finally after almost two weeks, negative COVID test. So that means I have to get out of bed. I have to be active now. Go to the gym. Oh, for f***s sake!"

Michael Bisping's son intially contracted the virus

Around a week ago, Michael Bisping informed fans that he, along with his entire family, had tested positive for COVID-19.

While Christmas day started off nicely, 'The Count' claimed that he began feeling the effects of the virus later in the day. Bisping informed fans on his YouTube channel:

"We had a nice Christmas in the Bisping household but, but we all got COVID. Every single bloody one of us... From Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, my wife and I, we were in bed all day... I know you don’t want to hear about COVID but, tough s**t!... Well, Christmas day was good, then I started feeling really bad as the day progressed."

According to Bisping, it was his son who had contracted the virus during a wrestling tournament and spread it in the family:

"My son Callum, Callum the little s**t, went to a wrestling tournament, got COVID, and gave it back to the entire house!"

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the COVID-19 experience below:

Bisping's eldest son Callum is a collegiate wrestler representing San Francisco University in NCAA Division II. He won a silver medal at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California at the age of 14. Callum Bisping, like his father, has ambitions of pursuing a professional fighting career.

