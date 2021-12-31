"Pretty bloody miserable" - Michael Bisping reveals his entire family got COVID-19

Michael Bisping has revealed that he and his family were infected with COVID-19 during the Christmas break. 'The Count' stated that each and every member of his family was infected with the viral disease and experienced 'not the best' time during the holiday season.

The former UFC middleweight champion explained the details in a video on his official YouTube channel.

During the live fan chat, Michael Bisping also revealed that he had ibuprofen on him in case of an emergency during the YouTube Q&A, since he has still not fully recovered from the symptoms. However, he claimed he felt fine and stated that he was recovering steadily.

"We had a nice Christmas in the Bisping household but, but we all got COVID!", exclaimed Michael Bisping. "Every single bloody one of us. So the last few days in my house have been not the best day, shall we say. It's been pretty bloody miserable if I'm honest. From Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, my wife and I, we were in bed all day, couldn't get out of the house...as you see I'm holding Ibuprofen, just in case I start to go downhill...And I know you don't want to hear about COVID but, tough sh*t! That was my Christmas basically..."

The resurgence of COVID-19 disease in 2021 around the world has been affecting many MMA personalities including veteran Diego Sanchez and UFC president Dana White.

Mike Spangler @MSpanglerBOSBKK #FoxNews UFC's Dana White feels 'like a million bucks' after COVID diagnosis, consulted Joe Rogan for treatment foxnews.com/sports/ufc-dan… UFC's Dana White feels 'like a million bucks' after COVID diagnosis, consulted Joe Rogan for treatment foxnews.com/sports/ufc-dan… #FoxNews

Other fighters like Matt Brown, Hawaiian legend B.J. Penn and announcer Bruce Buffer also experienced brief struggles against the disease.

Michael Bisping reveals how COVID-19 entered the Bisping household

Michael Bisping seems to have figured out how COVID-19 entered his household.

'The Count' stated that his son Callum Bisping was first infected with the virus when he was away to compete in a wrestling tournament and ended up spreading the disease to his entire family.

He said:

"My son Callum, Callum the little sh*t, went to a wrestling tournament, got COVID, and gave it back to the entire house!"

Watch Michael Bisping's full video on his experience with COVID-19 and answer fan's questions below:

Callum, Michael Bisping's oldest son, is a skilled wrestler who competes in the NCAA Division II representing San Francisco State University.

He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, having won a silver medal at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California at the age of 14.

Like his father, Callum Bisping has long-term ambitions of competing in mixed martial arts.

