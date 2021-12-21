"A guy who can knock you out" - Michael Chandler admits that Charles Oliveira has solidified his place as the best lightweight in the world

Michael Chandler believes that Charles Oliveira has established himself as the best lightweight in the world right now.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler stated that 'Do Bronx', who defeated 'Iron' earlier this year, has exceeded everyone's expectations in terms of being a "fun to watch" fighter inside the octagon.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger went on to praise Charles Oliveira for his improving striking game. Chandler believes the Brazilian is more than capable of causing trouble to his opponents if he manages to hurt them on the feet.

"He is proving himself to be a guy who is more fun to watch than I think we thought, you know. I think, with the ever-improving striking game he has, now that he is a threat as a striker, a guy who can knock you out, who could hurt you and then if he hurts you, you're in a world of trouble because now you get to the ground and you're in Charles Oliveira's game."

Michael Chandler continued with his praise and tipped his hat at the reigning UFC lightweight champion. 'Iron' claimed that 2022 is going to be a big year for Oliveira.

However, Chandler did question whether 'Do Bronx' will be capable of holding on to his title for the whole year given the strength of the lightweight division.

"Man, it's good for him. Hats off to him, he has solidified himself and 2022 is going to be a big year, you know and will Charles Oliveira be a champion at the end of 2022? We don't know because that's how stacked this division is and man, I'm excited for it."

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira crossed paths at UFC 262

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira fought for the vacant UFC lightweight championship back at UFC 262 in May.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, the two men crossed paths inside the octagon in order to crown a new champion at 155 pounds.

Heading into the fight, Michael Chandler had beaten Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira maintained his incredible winning run by dominating Tony Ferguson six months prior.

At UFC 262, 'Do Bronx' finished Chandler in the second round to become the new UFC lightweight champion. At the recent UFC 269 pay-per-view, Oliveira defended his title for the first time against Dustin Poirier.

