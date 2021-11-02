"I'd rather go to UFC and go 0-2 and get cut" - Michael Chandler claims he left Bellator to fight the best lightweight fighters in the world

Michael Chandler has claimed that despite being at the top of his game at Bellator, he came to the UFC to fight the best lightweight stars in the world.

Chandler is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion. After becoming a free agent, he signed with the world's biggest MMA promotion last September.

'Iron' has so far beaten Dan Hooker and lost to 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira in a battle for the vacant belt. He is currently scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 this Saturday.

Speaking with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Chandler stressed that he would rather have gone 0-2 and been cut from the UFC than not have joined the organization at all.

"That's something that I asked for. I didn’t come into the UFC wanting to tip-toe around. I wanted to prove either I am one of the best guys in the world or I am not. Selfishly, that was for myself because I knew if I never made the jump over to the UFC, I would never be able to live with not knowing. I'd rather go to UFC and go 0-2 and get cut than never go. Obviously, so far it hasn’t worked out that way. I’ve had some big opportunities, some big stages."

Michael Chandler also stated that he's had a crazy 12-month period. During it, he went from signing for the UFC and serving as the backup for Khabib Nurmagomedov's last title fight, to having fought for the belt and sealed a matchup with Gaethje.

"If you think about going from free agency to signing with UFC to October the backup fight, to January Dan Hooker, to May fighting for the title, to July calling out Justin Gaethje and August having a fight booked, it's been a pretty crazy twelve months."

Either Michael Chandler or Justin Gaethje could get another title shot with a victory at UFC 268

Both Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje fought for the UFC lightweight championship in their respective last fights.

No.4 contender Chandler lost to Oliveira at UFC 262 in May. Meanwhile, No.2-ranked Gaethje suffered a defeat at the hands of Khabib at UFC 254 last October.

With 'Do Bronx' defending his belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December, either Chandler or Gaethje could become the next number one contender with a victory at UFC 268.

