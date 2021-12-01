"Let’s dance" - Michael Chandler continues to pursue a fight with Conor McGregor

Ever since putting up a spectacle with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 6th, Michael Chandler has openly stated his interest in fighting Conor McGregor.

Chandler lost to Gaethje via unanimous decision inside Madison Square Garden but took home an extra $50,000 as 'Fight of the Night' bonus and was lauded by several MMA pundits and fans for his performance.

'Iron' holds a 22-7 win-loss record in his professional MMA career so far and he's a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion. The 35-year-old star has now firmly set his sights on squaring off against the biggest name in all of mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor.

On Tuesday, Michael Chandler once again reiterated that he was ready for Conor McGregor when the Fight Disciples podcast shared on Twitter its latest episode with a quote that interested him.

"Let's dance..."

Here is Michael Chandler's tweet responding to a suggestion of him fighting McGregor:

'The Notorious' (22-6) was named the highest paid athlete in the world by Forbes earlier this year. Despite losing three of his last four bouts, he is still a very valuable asset for the UFC.

Michael Chandler has fought thrice and served as a title fight backup for Khabib Nurmagomedov in just over a year at the UFC

Michael Chandler's UFC career has been like a roller coaster ride with so many ups and downs.

He signed with the world's biggest MMA promotion last September. He was immediately named as a backup for the lightweight championship unification encounter between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Chandler will serve as a backup fighter for the Michael Chandler has officially signed with UFC, Dana White announced on @SportsCenter Chandler will serve as a backup fighter for the #UFC254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Michael Chandler has officially signed with UFC, Dana White announced on @SportsCenter. Chandler will serve as a backup fighter for the #UFC254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. https://t.co/7zs1dRwMK1

Chandler eventually made his debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January 2021. He won the contest via TKO in the first round and also claimed the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

He then unsuccessfully challenged Charles Oliveira for the belt vacated by Nurmagomedov at UFC 262 in May.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With his performance against Gaethje, Michael Chandler is definitely up for another big fight despite a 1-2 record in the UFC. That big fight could potentially come in the form of a Conor McGregor showdown who, despite his recent losses, is one of the biggest names in the lightweight division.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Josh Evanoff