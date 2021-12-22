Michael Chandler explains why he has "a bone to pick" with Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler recently gave fans some insight regarding the friction that exists between him and Dustin Poirier. Chandler revealed that his disdain for Poirier is rooted in the Louisiana native's reluctance to take him as a serious contender in the UFC's lightweight division.

In a recent interaction with Damon Martin on a segment titled 'The Fighter vs. The Writer', Michael Chandler revealed that Dustin Poirier had dismissed him ever since his foray into the UFC on the heels of a successful campaign in Bellator. However, he also admitted that he bore no ill-will towards 'The Diamond'.

"Dustin Poirier has dismissed me since day one. I don't think Dustin Poirier is a bad guy. I don't think he thinks I'm a bad guy. But as a competitor, he called me and Charles fighting fool's gold. He dismissed me, saying he wouldn't fight me in the UFC even after I knocked out Dan Hooker... He and I, when it comes to the competition aspect of us both being fighters inside the same division, I think we both have a little bit of a bone to pick with each other," said Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler admits he was a bit too harsh with Dustin Poirier

In the wake of Dustin Poirier's UFC 269 loss at the hands of Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler was quick to take to Twitter to offer his take on 'The Diamond' tapping out.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA I would never ever quit...I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira... #ufc269 I would never ever quit...I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira... #ufc269

However, in the same interview 'Iron' admitted that he might have been too harsh in claiming that Dustin Poirier quit against Charles Oliveira.

"I have never tapped and it doesn’t make me tougher or better or more whatever than anybody... Sorry for anybody out there who I offended who loves Dustin Poirier, sorry for anybody out there who thought it was a little bit too critical," said Chandler.

Michael Chandler is currently licking his wounds following a hard-fought battle against Justin Gaethje. Chandler is currently 1-2 in the UFC and will hope to bolster his record with a series of wins in the coming year.

