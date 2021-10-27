"After I take care of business November 6" - Michael Chandler hints that a matchup with Conor McGregor might be on the cards after Justin Gaethje fight

Michael Chandler has hinted at a possible future matchup with Conor McGregor.

Chandler, who is ranked No.4 in the lightweight division, is scheduled to face No.2-ranked Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 6.

On Twitter recently, a fan suggested that a future bout between 'Iron' and 'The Notorious' could see one of the most electric first rounds in UFC history. Chandler replied by saying that after taking care of 'The Highlight', he would think about an encounter with the former two-division champion.

"After I take care of business November 6."

Both Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor boast 22-6 records in their respective MMA careers so far.

Chandler is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion. McGregor, meanwhile, has been a featherweight and lightweight titleholder in both the UFC and Cage Warriors.

If he beats Gaethje, Michael Chandler could fight the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the title

Michael Chandler vowed to get back in the UFC lightweight title picture after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. He set himself a 12-month deadline to challenge for the 155-pound championship for the second time.

Oliveira defeated Chandler via TKO in the second round at the May pay-per-view. During his post-fight interview, 'Iron' immediately stressed to UFC commentator Joe Rogan that 'Do Bronx' should be prepared for a rematch down the line.

"I think we saw one of the toughest dudes on the planet come back from some adversity. Charles Oliveira is the real deal. Listen, I take nothing away from you. I will be back. I promise you I'm gonna wear that UFC strap within the next 12 months... We'll get this one back. We're gonna run this one back, eventually."

Watch Michael Chandler speak to Rogan following the UFC 262 main event below:

Charles Oliveira will make his first title defense against No.1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on December 11.

If Michael Chandler beats Justin Gaethje next month, he could square off against the winner of Oliveira vs. Poirier sometime in 2022. However, the No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush, along with the victor of Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev, will no doubt have something to say on the matter.

