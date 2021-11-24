Miesha Tate issues statement following her loss to Ketlen Vieira; States it was the first time in her career she did not feel "desperate for takedowns"

UFC women's bantamweight contender Miesha Tate has issued a statement following her UFC Fight Night 198 aka UFC Vegas 43 main event loss to Ketlen Vieira on Saturday.

Tate (19-8) and Vieira (12-2) were involved in a hard fought five-round battle which was won by the latter via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46) at the UFC Apex in Nevada.

'Cupcake' took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that she was not feeling desperate for takedowns for the first time in her professional MMA career in the outing against 'Fenômeno'.

"So it was not my night but we had fun five rounds of going toe to toe for the first time in my career not feeling desperate for takedowns! Checkout my new YouTube channel as we play it back in reverse," tweeted Tate.

With the victory, Vieira moved above Yana Kunitskaya in the women's bantamweight contenders' rankings.

Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Irene Aldana, Julianna Pena and Aspen Ladd are the five fighters above her on the list, while Amanda Nunes is the champion of the division.

Miesha Tate is a former women's bantamweight champ and she made a return to UFC after five years in 2021

Miesha Tate has won the women's bantamweight championship in the UFC, Strikeforce and Freestyle Cage Fighting.

Tate made a wonderful comeback to seal the title in the world's biggest MMA promotion. Trialing 37-38 on all three judges' scorecards after round four, she submitted Holm with a rear-naked choke at UFC 196 in March 2016.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Mar5.2016



Miesha Tate pulls off one of the most remarkable comebacks in UFC history,



when she finishes Holly Holm in the final round to become the Bantamweight Champion Mar5.2016Miesha Tate pulls off one of the most remarkable comebacks in UFC history,when she finishes Holly Holm in the final round to become the Bantamweight Champion https://t.co/4zvIHkl9ja

However, Miesha Tate dropped the belt four months later against Nunes. She retired from MMA the same year after a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

Tate returned to the octagon in a bout with Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31 in July this year. She won via TKO with punches at a time of 1:53 in the third and final round.

