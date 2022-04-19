"I call them out for their white fragility" - Mike Jackson on dealing with hate comments from Irish fans of opponent Dean Barry

Mike Jackson will face Dean Barry in his first fight since meeting AEW superstar CM Punk in the octagon in 2018.

As with most Irish fighters, 29-year-old Barry has an army of rabid fans behind him. For that reason, Jackson revealed that he's had numerous encounters with internet "trolls" ahead of his UFC Vegas 52 fight.

However, Jackson admitted that he actually enjoys interacting with his opponent's rowdy fans. In an interview with Daniel Vreeland for Sportskeeda MMA, the media member-turned-professional fighter said:

"Look, here's the thing... Here's what people don't understand about me, right? People, again, I'm a different type of cat. I look at life differently. None of that matters to me. I lose no sleep. Look, these people's lives and opinions don't matter. They can say whatever it is that they wanna say, but they mean nothing to me. So for me, my engagement is purely off of my enjoyment of life. I get a kick out of trolling. I'm a counter-troll is really what it is."

Jackson then said he's found an effective way of getting under a troll's skin. 'The Truth' said he merely calls them out on their "white fragility." The 37-year-old furthered:

"So, like, people are upset. I call them out for their white fragility, 'cause that's really what it is. You have a group of people, who I don't have a care for right now... They say sh*t like, 'Oh, Dean Barry kills you and knock you out.' They say some sh*t like that. And I'll respond by saying, 'Bro, chill out with the white tears' or whatever because that's really what it is."

Check out our exclusive interview with Mike Jackson:

Mike Jackson on his advantage over Dean Barry

Mike Jackson will be looking for his first professional career win against Dean Barry at UFC Vegas 52. Of course, his lone victory over CM Punk was overturned into a no-contest after he failed a post-fight drug test.

Although Jackson is coming into the fight as a massive betting underdog, he believes his experience will be enough to get him through. He further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"One of the things that I pride myself on is my quickness, my reaction time, my hand speed... There are people, who I've trained with for multiple years [and] they still haven't figured it out. So you think some kid who has never seen it is going to figure it out in one night? He doesn't have the fight IQ that I have. Look I've been a fighter for 14 years. I've been a student of the game all my life. I've been a fan of boxing, karate, all types of martial arts all my life."

Edited by C. Naik