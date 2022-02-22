"I'm protecting myself" - Mike Perry explains why he brought baseball bat to BKFC press conference

Mike Perry has explained why he brought a baseball bat to his BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) press conference ahead of his fight against Julian Lane.

Former UFC welterweight star Perry and former TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) contestant Lane had an altercation at a BKFC event late last year. Needless to say, ‘Platinum’ bringing a baseball bat to the press conference earlier this month led to another scuffle.

In an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Perry was asked why he brought the bat to the press conference. ‘Platinum’ responded:

“To be honest, I wasn’t just thinking about fighting my opponent. I was thinking about fighting other people, too. So, I was like, ‘I’m gonna have my own back. I don’t know how security is going to be. I don’t know how quick they’re going to be.’"

"Sometimes, you see, with these organizations, some fighters expect the guy standing in the middle of them to break them up. And then, one gets kicked in the face, and they’re like, ‘Why didn’t you step in?’ No. I’m protecting myself. I gotta take care of me, and also who’s around me, as well as we gotta watch each other’s backs.”

FITE @FiteTV Mike Perry has brought a bat with him. The two men were about to engage in a shuffle. Things are getting real personal before Saturday's #KnuckleMania2 Mike Perry has brought a bat with him. The two men were about to engage in a shuffle. Things are getting real personal before Saturday's #KnuckleMania2. https://t.co/jimx6l8H1r

Perry suggested that fighting fair outside the ring is unlikely, reiterating the fact that street fights often feature multiple adversaries against whom he has to protect himself.

Furthermore, ‘Platinum’ noted that the bat he brought to the press conference was a plastic wiffle ball bat. That wouldn’t have caused any serious damage to Lane other than ’a little smack to the face’.

Watch Mike Perry’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Why Mike Perry exited the UFC

A longtime fan-favorite, UFC welterweight Mike Perry competed in the final UFC fight of his contract in April 2021. Speaking to The Schmo, Perry’s manager Malki Kawa subsequently revealed that he wanted to re-sign with the UFC.

The UFC was purportedly looking to book Perry for a fight later in 2022. He, however, wanted to fight in 2021. That resulted in ‘Platinum’ signing with BKFC instead. Kawa said in this regard:

"Fought out his contract. We thought we were getting another deal from the UFC; they told us that they loved him. It was taking too long. They weren't going to have a fight with him until later next year.”

On his bare-knuckle boxing debut, Perry beat Julian Lane via unanimous decision at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 on February 19.

‘Platinum’ has called out reigning BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves for a title matchup next.

