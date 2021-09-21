"He should" - Mike Tyson weighs in on Manny Pacquiao wanting to run for president of the Philippines in 2022

Manny Pacquiao recently announced that he will be running for president of the Philippines in the 2022 elections. Mike Tyson has now given his take on the matter.

According to 'Iron Mike', Manny Pacquiao should run for the country's presidency. Tyson also wished for Pacquiao to reach the highest of his potential if 'Pac-Man' wanted to do so. Mike Tyson recently told ESNEWS Boxing:

"I think he should go to the highest of his potential. I mean if he wants to."

Catch Tyson's comments in the video below:

Manny Pacquiao is leading an anti-corruption campaign

Manny Pacquiao recently announced that he will be running for president after railing against corruption in the government and President Rodrigo Duterte's relationship with China.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday. The Filipino said in his speech:

"I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring."

Manny Pacquiao has entered the presidential race as he believes his people want a change in governance. 'Pac-Man' further added on Twitter:

"I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership."

Manny Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction led by him and Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

President Rodrigo Duterte was nominated as a vice-presidential candidate and his former aide Sen. Bong Go as the presidential nominee by another faction of the same party. While Bong Go rejected his nomination, Duterte, who is forbidden by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term, has accepted it.

While Manny Pacquiao was once a close aid to Duterte, he has accused the president of corruption in his government. According to Pacquiao, 10 billion pesos ($200 million) in pandemic aid intended for poor families was unaccounted for.

Duterte is known for his ruthless campaign against illegal drugs and is accused of presiding over extrajudicial killings by police. The International Criminal Court has also announced that it will investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown that has left thousands dead.

