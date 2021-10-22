Nate Diaz appears to show interest in fighting Tony Ferguson; Conor McGregor butts into the conversation

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz has shared an image of No.7 155-pound contender and former interim champion Tony Ferguson. He shared the picture on his Twitter page, hinting at possible interest in fighting 'El Cucuy'.

Here's Nate Diaz's most recent tweet:

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight titleholder and the No.9-ranked Conor McGregor also joined the conversation. He replied to Diaz's tweet with an image of his own.

McGregor has already fought Nate Diaz twice before, trading a win each in the welterweight division. A trilogy between the duo could interest a lot of MMA fans and pundits.

Here's Conor McGregor's reply image:

Diaz has only been fighting in the welterweight class for quite some time now. However, his only UFC title fight was in the lightweight division as he unsuccessfully challenged former champion Benson Henderson way back in December 2012.

He has never fought Tony Ferguson inside the octagon before. Meanwhile he beat 'Notorious' at UFC 196 in March 2016 before losing the rematch at UFC 202 five months later.

Tony Ferguson called out Conor McGregor yesterday

Tony Ferguson shared a photo of himself and Conor McGregor on his Instagram page, calling out the Irishman for a super bout in the process.

He has also posted a video of himself calling out McGregor multiple times in the past. Both 'El Cucuy' and 'Notorious' are fan favorites in the UFC. A potential first ever encounter between the duo could interest the MMA world very much.

The same goes for any combination of matchups involving the two lightweight superstars and Stockton native Nate Diaz.

"Unfinished Business -CSO- #DJSpinThatShit #TheItalianJob. Where You At Mcnuggets!?! Time -2- Turtle Up MF's Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo -CSO- Crew On -2- One. -Champ," captioned Ferguson.

Here's what Tony Ferguson posted on Instagram:

Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor are all on losing streaks in the UFC right now.

Diaz has lost his last two welterweight bouts against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. Meanwhile McGregor suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of No.1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. He was beaten in both the rematch and third fight of their trilogy in 2021.

Ferguson, on the other hand, has losses versus ranked 155-pound contenders Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush in his previous three contests.

