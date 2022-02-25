"Strap season" - Nate Diaz hints at potential title fight in recent cryptic post of him rocking Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz posted a video on Instagram suggesting that he's looking for a title shot.

The Stockton native took on Leon Edwards, who's expected to be next in line for a welterweight title shot, in his last outing at UFC 263. Even though 'Rocky' controlled most of the fight and won by unanimous decision, Diaz caught him towards the end of the fifth round and came close to getting a finish.

Despite losing the bout, the Stockton native came away with adulation from the crowd and was lauded for his performance on social media.

In his most recent Instagram post, Diaz uploaded a video of him taunting Edwards with the caption:

"Strap Season 👊🏼"

Check out the post:

Nate Diaz isn't currently interested in a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor had a heated rivalry in the 2010s that elevated both fighters' star power. After stepping in as a replacement for the injured Rafael Dos Anjos, the younger Diaz won their first encounter at UFC 196 via submission. McGregor bounced back and took the rematch by split decision.

'The Notorious' is currently in recovery after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his last meeting with Dustin Poirier. He has been linked to a trilogy bout with Diaz when he eventually returns to the octagon. However, the Stockton native's interests appear to lie elsewhere.

During a recent interview with Adam’s Apple, Diaz stated that he's eager to fight 'The Diamond' in the last fight left on his UFC contract. He said:

“I’m on my last fight of my contract right now. I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now. Now. Next month when sh** changes, and people win and start doing something entertaining, or something going, then it’s going to be all different.”

The TUF season 5 winner added that McGregor has to earn a trilogy fight:

“Not right now. He's got a lot of work to do.”

Watch Diaz's interview below:

Despite his recent comments, a rubber match between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor might be one of the biggest fights the UFC can make. There might be too much money involved for all parties involved to turn down.

Edited by David Andrew