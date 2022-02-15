"He got a lot of work to do" - Nate Diaz shuts door on third Conor McGregor fight for the time being

Nate Diaz is seemingly not interested in a potential third fight against Conor McGregor at the moment. Speaking to Adam’s Apple, Diaz shed light upon his next fight and a much-discussed trilogy matchup against fellow MMA megastar McGregor.

Diaz has fought the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion in a pair of welterweight bouts. The Stockton native won their first fight via second-round submission at UFC 196 in March 2016, while McGregor won their rematch via majority decision at UFC 202 in August 2016. When asked how many fights he’s got left on his UFC contract, Diaz stated:

“I’m on my last fight of my contract right now.” Diaz added, “I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now. Now. Next month when sh** changes, and people win and start doing something entertaining, or something going, then it’s going to be all different.”

Nate Diaz was also asked about which other fighters he views as good trash talkers and he responded by noting why he engages in banter with his opponents:

“Only because I can’t physically get to them, otherwise I gotta spit it on the thing.” In regards to whether there’s another fighter like him who’s good at trash talk on social media, Diaz said, “I don’t know. I don’t even look at that. That sh** is obnoxious to me. But for me, I’ve got a bigger following than the rest of the people – and they’re not letting me fight – so, what I gotta do? I gotta sh** on them from the internet.” Furthermore, when asked about another fight against Conor McGregor, Diaz asserted, “Not right now. He got a lot of work to do.”

Watch Nate Diaz address the Conor McGregor trilogy matchup and more in the video below:

John Kavanagh feels Conor McGregor’s comeback fight could be a trilogy matchup against Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak and suffered a gruesome lower leg injury in July 2021. He’s expected to compete in his comeback fight this summer. Speaking to FOX Sports’ mainevent, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh asserted that ‘Notorious’ could face Nate Diaz next.

McGregor recently hinted at fighting Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. Nevertheless, Oliveira is set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje next.

Kavanagh noted that McGregor is looking for interesting matchups at this stage of his career. He named Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway as potential opponents for ‘Notorious'. Regarding which matchup is likely to serve as McGregor’s comeback fight, Kavanagh said:

"Probably the Diaz trilogy would be a fan favorite but yeah let's just get him back healthy, ready and back competing."

Watch Kavanagh's mainevent interview in the video below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku