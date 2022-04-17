Nate Diaz labels Dustin Poirier a 'purple belt' in response to birthday wish as war of words rages on

UFC lightweights Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have made it clear they want to fight each other next. Since their last fights, 'The Diamond' and the Stockton native have continued to insult each other while waiting for an official matchup to materialize.

Poirier lost to Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title fight in his last outing. After coming up short against the champion, 'The Diamond' announced his desire for big payday fights. Meanwhile, Diaz has one fight left on his contract and wants to leave with a bang.

Both fighters went on social media and began firing insults at each over the past few months. The latest edition came on Friday, with Poirier tweeting Diaz on his birthday. 'The Diamond' said:

"Get a deal done and get that a** whipped for your birthday."

The Diamond @DustinPoirier

Diaz was not a fan of Poirier's words and responded by saying:

"Bruh no one likes you and u suck someone need a to put a purple belt on you thanks for da bday wishes tho."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

Diaz and Poirier were scheduled to fight in 2018 before 'The Diamond' pulled out with a hip injury. The matchup makes sense at this stage in their careers unless the UFC is preserving the Stockton fighter for the trilogy with Conor McGregor.

Take a look at Diaz and Poirier facing off in 2018 below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA
Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz face off for the first time.

As previously stated, Nate Diaz has one fight left on his contract and seems eager to finish it. Unfortunately, the UFC has shown signs of stalling while figuring out the best course forward for the Stockton native's final fight.

What's next for Nate Diaz after UFC?

With his UFC tenure supposedly coming to a close, Diaz has been open about wanting to test the waters. Although several boxing rumors have surfaced, the Stockton product may be interested in continuing to compete in MMA, judging by this recent tweet:

Luckily for Diaz, he has more options than one. With the rise of MMA fighters transitioning to boxing, the Stockton product has flirted with the idea of boxing Jake Paul. Here is one of his exchanges with the former YouTuber:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only



@jakepaul

Diaz could be bluffing with the hopes of getting a better offer from the UFC, but a change in scenery would not be bizarre. The Stockton legend has built a reputation that will sell tickets anywhere he goes.

