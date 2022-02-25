Nate Diaz leaves MMA fans curious with a cryptic tweet

UFC megastar Nate Diaz has left the MMA community bewildered by posting a cryptic tweet. The Stockton native took to his official Twitter account and posted a tweet featuring emojis of the flags of the US and Nigeria respectively.

Diaz added a punch/raised fist emoji between the flags, suggesting a potential fight between a fighter representing the US and another representing Nigeria. Intriguingly, the welterweight division – the weight class that Diaz has competed in since 2016 – is currently ruled by Nigerian-American MMA stalwart Kamaru Usman.

Needless to say, Diaz’s tweet has set the MMA community abuzz with speculation as to whether the veteran fighter from Stockton, California, USA, is indeed fighting Usman next. Nate Diaz’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. The MMA icon is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

Furthermore, Diaz and UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier have recently hinted at competing in a possible welterweight bout against one another. Nevertheless, despite both fighters having consistently lobbied for this fight to materialize, the UFC hasn’t booked the matchup yet.

Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s last fight was a unanimous decision win in his rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November 2021. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is expected to defend his belt in a rematch against Leon Edwards next. The Usman-Edwards rematch is likely to take place at UFC 276 on July 2nd but hasn’t been officially announced yet.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand Monday, according to a Dana White post on social media. Usman’s manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells me Usman will be ready to fight again International Fight Week, which is UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand Monday, according to a Dana White post on social media. Usman’s manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells me Usman will be ready to fight again International Fight Week, which is UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Nate Diaz on potentially facing Kamaru Usman in his final UFC fight

Nate Diaz recently claimed that he’d like to fight Dustin Poirier and then retire from the fight game. Diaz has just one fight left on his current UFC contract. Speaking of which, Diaz had also indicated that he’d like the last fight on his UFC contract to be a clash against UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

In an interview with TMZ Sports in December 2021, Diaz asserted that he intends to face a top five-ranked fighter. Upon being asked to name which top five-ranked opponent he’d like to fight, Diaz revealed that he’d like to fight Usman who’s coming off a win over Colby Covington. Diaz said:

“You motherf**kers spit it. You’re all scared anyway.” The interviewer proceeded to ask whether a fight against Colby Covington would interest him. Diaz replied by asserting, “Colby Covington just got his a** whipped. I’ll take the winner of his last fight.”

Watch Nate Diaz talk to TMZ in the video below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku