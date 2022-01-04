Nate Diaz posts throwback clip recalling his boxing against Conor McGregor at UFC 196

Nate Diaz has taken the time to reflect on his iconic victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

On that night back in March 2016, Nate Diaz shocked the world by submitting Conor McGregor in the second round of their highly-anticipated grudge match. It was a fight many believed wouldn't come to fruition due to it being short notice but with just a few weeks to prepare, Diaz came in ready to go and became the first man to defeat and finish Conor McGregor in the UFC.

The Irishman's fatigue played a huge factor in the welterweight tussle and as it proceeded, the frailties were there for everyone to see. Still, Nate Diaz was the one who was able to take advantage through some crisp boxing and he doesn't want folks to forget about that.

The tweet below shows a fan piecing together a tweet from Diaz with actual footage of the first McGregor bout, with Diaz then posting it himself.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Don’t forget what’s what u lil bitches Don’t forget what’s what u lil bitches https://t.co/kWRBcyIgoO

We then went on to see a rematch a few months later at UFC 202. On that night, it was McGregor who put the right pieces together and claimed a narrow decision victory.

What's next for Nate Diaz?

After his incredibly close call against Leon Edwards earlier this year, Nate Diaz has managed to maintain his "aura" with a parade of fighters wanting to get in there to compete against him.

A rematch against Jorge Masvidal is possible after the success of their first meeting and the McGregor trilogy is out there. It's also no secret he wants to throw down with long-time rival Dustin Poirier, although talk of that matchup has simmered down in recent days.

Above all else, though, the Jake Paul equation is still very much hanging over the head of the Stockton king.

It's not an idea that many people are taking too seriously right now, but there's every chance that could change if Diaz's UFC contract situation becomes more complicated.

The celebrity boxing era doesn't appear to be going anywhere fast and Jake Paul is ready to take on a fresh opponent.

Edited by Harvey Leonard