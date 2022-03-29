Watch: Nate Diaz re-uploads a video of him slapping Dana White in light of the Will Smith Chris Rock altercation

Nate Diaz has re-uploaded a video of him 'Stockton Slapping' Dana White from 2016 after a recent video of a physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars event went viral.

Back in 2016, Nate Diaz defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 196 via submission in the second round of the match. The win over McGregor proved to be quite a significant one for Diaz as a superstar fighter in the promotion.

Following the fight, a rematch between the two was scheduled. However, the promotion, Diaz, and McGregor were unable to reach an agreement to make the fight a reality. The main points of contention were fight pay and the date.

Post several attempts, UFC President Dana White was finally able to bring both the fighters in to terms for the fight. The rematch was scheduled at UFC 202, on 20th August, 2016.

After news of the confirmation, Nate Diaz posted a hilarious video on his official Instagram account where he can be seen hitting White with the 'Stockton Slap'.

You can check out the re-uploaded video below:

Later, during an appearance on the debut episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast, the UFC boss revealed how the video came to be. He stated:

“We just left, and we were heading back to the arena. We were on Crenshaw, and there was a place called the Turf Hotel. It just came to me; I said, ‘Pull the truck over. I want Nate to slap me’. And Nate looked at me like, ‘What the f**k?’ – You should’ve saw the look on his face when I said that. And then we pulled over, and he started slapping away.”

You can check out the debut episode of the podcast below:

Nate Diaz asks to be released from UFC; requests Dana White to terminate his contract

Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC contract and he seems frustrated with the promotion for not finalizing a fight till now.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Stockton native revealed his frustration at not getting a fight. He also stated that he urgently wanted his final bout as he had other things to focus on.

"I would like to request to be released from the UFC... I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got s*** to do"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 🏼 ‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunterI apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do 🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️

Diaz has fought just once in the last three years, with his latest match ending in a loss against Leon Edwards. Despite the fact that both Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have agreed to fight, the UFC is yet to make any confirmation regarding the same.

Despite losing three of his last four fights, Diaz remains one of the most prominent names in the industry and it will be quite interesting to see who he fights next.

Edited by wkhuff20