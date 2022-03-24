"Irresponsible li'l kids" - Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor's arrest for dangerous driving

Nate Diaz took a jibe at Conor McGregor after the Irishman was arrested in Dublin due to traffic violations. Diaz advised UFC fighters to avoid getting arrested due to irresponsible behavior.

The Stockton native took to Twitter to seemingly mock McGregor and other UFC fighters for getting into trouble with the law:

"Ps. All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together. Drive safe please and act right. Fuuuuck"

Check out the tweet below:

Nathan Diaz

All u



Drive safe please and act right

Conor McGregor's team confirmed that 'The Notorious' was arrested on Tuesday by the Irish Police. McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler informed ESPN MMA that the former two-division champion was on his way to the gym when he was stopped due to 'alleged road traffic violations.'

ESPN MMA



McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN he "was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations."

Diaz's comments may also have been directed at Jorge Masvidal, who was arrested by Miami Beach police on Wednesday. 'Gamebred' was seen exiting a police vehicle in handcuffs before quickly entering the jail. Masvidal was arrested on aggravated battery charges after his alleged attack on bitter rival Colby Covington.

Watch the BMF titleholder in handcuffs below:

Nate Diaz claims he is ready to fight Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz is apparently ready to fight Conor McGregor right now but doesn't think the Irishman is capable. Diaz also believes that McGregor won't be ready to take him on anytime this year. The Stockton native recently directed a series of tweets at McGregor, labeling him 'incapable'.

Check out the tweets below:

I'll fight Conor's dumb asss right now

But he ain't capable now or this year

Diaz also claimed that he has been trying to fight for seven months now and is ready to go.

Nathan Diaz

Been tryin to fight for 7 months

Earlier this month, Diaz posted a picture with Dustin Poirier claiming to be fight ready but accused the UFC of slow-rolling him.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have previously faced each other on two separate occasions with a 1-1 result. Diaz earned a second-round submission win over the Irishman in their first encounter at UFC 196 and dropped a majority decision in the immediate rematch at UFC 202.

In his most recent outing, Diaz dropped a lopsided unanimous decision against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June last year. While Diaz and McGregor may be past their prime, a third outing between the two could potentially be a lucrative payday.

Edited by David Andrew