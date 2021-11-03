Watch: Nate Diaz's hilarious response to Dana White offering him Khamzat Chimaev as the last fight on his contract

Nate Diaz has shared his thoughts on Dana White's plans to book a fight between him and Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz, who only has one fight left on his UFC contract, uploaded a humorous story to his Instagram account, seemingly scoffing off at the idea of fighting the Chechen-born Swede.

See Nate Diaz's hilarious reaction below:

📹 via ( Nate Diaz is seemingly not impressed by talk of a fight with Khamzat Chimaev.📹 via ( @NateDiaz209 ) on Instagram Nate Diaz is seemingly not impressed by talk of a fight with Khamzat Chimaev. 📹 via (@NateDiaz209) on Instagram https://t.co/mXlLrdVbvD

Dana White recently sat down for an interview with Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports. During his time there, the UFC president revealed that he was looking to book Chimaev against Diaz or former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns:

“I think, you know, you take him [Khmazat Chimaev] up and get him somebody in the top-five or, you know. There’s a lot of, you know, Nate Diaz was looking for a fight. Khamzat wants to turn around, so we’re talking to Nate Diaz about it. Gilbert Burns wouldn’t be a bad fight.” White added, “He’s ready for that top-five.”

You can watch the full Dana White interview below:

Khamzat Chimaev called out Nate Diaz after his win at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev made a triumphant return to the octagon at UFC 267. 'Borz' man-handled his opponent Li Jingliang and submitted him via rear-naked choke in the first round.

With the win, Chimaev extended his win streak in the UFC to four and also won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000. In the UFC 267 post-fight press conference, The Chechen-born Swede called out both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for future fights:

"[Nate] Diaz, let's go, brother. Let's go. Gonna get some smoke, bro?... Let's see who is the real gangtser. [Jorge] Masvidal, he has fight, has like something bad, I don't know, motherf*****g belt something. I'm gonna take everything from this UFC brother, now I am UFC brother," said Khamzat Chimaev.

"[Diaz], let's see who is the real gangster. … [Masvidal] has some bad motherf*cking belt or something. I'm going to take everything."



Watch full video: @KChimaev sends a message to @NateDiaz209 and @GamebredFighter after his win at #UFC267 "[Diaz], let's see who is the real gangster. … [Masvidal] has some bad motherf*cking belt or something. I'm going to take everything."Watch full video: youtu.be/sq2oBmLtFgU .@KChimaev sends a message to @NateDiaz209 and @GamebredFighter after his win at #UFC267:"[Diaz], let's see who is the real gangster. … [Masvidal] has some bad motherf*cking belt or something. I'm going to take everything."Watch full video: youtu.be/sq2oBmLtFgU https://t.co/JyvqqsxVlf

However, it looks like Nate Diaz has his eyes set on someone else. 'The Stockton Slugger' seemingly called out Tony Ferguson on Twitter a few days ago by posting a picture of 'El Cucuy'.

