Nate Diaz seemingly training with Marvin Vettori

Nate Diaz and Marvin Vettori were already on good terms with one another but now it seems like the pair may have also started training together. In his latest Instagram post, Diaz shared a picture of himself and 'The Italian Dream' posing together at the gym.

Both Diaz and Vettori looked fresh off a workout session in the picture, which makes us wonder whether they've started training together. Having said that, there's no evidence to confirm that they are indeed training together.

Check out Diaz's post on Instagram below:

Vettori and Diaz have been spotted exchanging pleasantries in the past and it seems like the two have forged an unlikely friendship with one another. Ahead of the official press conference for UFC 263, Diaz was seen greeting Vettori and his manager Ali Abdelaziz backstage.

Vettori seemed happy to meet the Stockton native as they smiled and hugged each other.

Check out their interaction below:

Both Nate Diaz and Marvin Vettori competed at UFC 263. Interestingly neither of them got their hands raised at the event. Diaz succumbed to a decision loss against Leon Edwards in a welterweight clash. Vettori, on the other hand, failed to capture the middleweight throne against Israel Adesanya in the main event, losing via decision.

"Stop playing with me" - Nate Diaz urges the UFC to book Dustin Poirier matchup

Nate Diaz has been linked to a potential fight with Dustin Poirier for a long time now. Both Poirier and Diaz have expressed a desire to share the octagon but the UFC seems reluctant to book the matchup just yet. Diaz recently took to social media to urge the promotion to book the fight instead of delaying it further.

"Stop playing wit me, consider this my signature to fight this f***er. I been trying to fight for a minute, quit slowing down the real fight game it's time," Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current contract with the UFC and that may be the reason why a potential bout with Poirier is being delayed. The UFC is likely trying to get the Stockton native to sign a contract extension before booking the fight.

