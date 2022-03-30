Nate Diaz trolls Conor McGregor with morphed clip of their UFC 202 rematch

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor's rivalry will likely continue regardless of whether they compete in a trilogy fight down the line or not. Over the years, the pair have had countless back-and-forth exchanges on social media. The Stockton native has yet again taken to Twitter to mock the Irishman, this time using a morphed clip of their iconic rematch at UFC 202 back in 2016.

In the clip, Diaz is seen slapping and subsequently pointing at a miniscule version of McGregor.

Check out the clip below:

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz went to war in the main event of UFC 202. In a back-and-forth striking battle which went the distance, it was the Irishman who was announced the winner via a majority decision at the end of the fifth round. McGregor had a lot to prove heading into the rematch after losing their first fight via submission in the second round.

In the rematch, McGregor performed brilliantly, scoring three knockdowns in the fight and had a significantly better striking accuracy percentage compared to his counterpart.

Will we ever see a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz?

Fans would certainly want Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to settle their rivalry inside the octagon. However, given Diaz's contract situation, the chances of a potential trilogy fight between the pair seem bleak right now. The Stockton man has just one fight remaining under his current UFC contract and seems reluctant to extend the same.

He previously expressed interest in a potential clash with Dustin Poirier but the promotion is yet to book the matchup. The lack of fights has prompted Diaz to ask UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Hunter Campbell to release him.

"I would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter I apologize for asking online but u don't give me a fight asap. I got s*** to do"

While Nate Diaz said he'd like to fight McGregor right away, he also pointed out that the Irishman is unlikely to return to the cage anytime soon.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered last year and is yet to be cleared for sparring. Although the Irishman is expected to return to the octagon later this year, the timeline for the same is unknown.

Edited by Aziel Karthak