"It's embarassing" - Paddy Pimblett says Jake Paul's Dana White diss track is "not even funny"

Jake Paul recently took his war against Dana White a notch higher by releasing a diss track. The track failed to impress upcoming UFC star Paddy Pimblett.

According to 'The Baddy', Paul's diss track lacks humor to the point of being "embarrassing". Pimblett recently said on YouTube:

"Have you seen that song he has made. Lad he has brought out a song about Dana White lad. Lad... He made a proper like diss track on Dana White. Listen lad, it's embarrassing lad. Like it's not even funny."

In his last outing, Paul scored a sixth-round KO win over former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley. As Woodley was knocked out cold on his feet, several fans and pundits opined that the match was rigged. Paddy Pimblett dismissed speculation that Paul's KO over 'T-Wood' had been staged.

However, he didn't buy into 'The Problem Child's narrative of hustling for fighter pay. Pimblett believes it is just the latest gimmick from Paul to gain some clout.

Jake Paul explains the Dana White diss track

Jake Paul's diss track majorly revolves around getting adequate fighter pay and health benefits for UFC fighters. The video begins with former UFC fighter Cris Cyborg signing a three-fight deal under pressure from a bald executive. As Cyborg leaves the room, the executive celebrates with his associates after successfully locking up the deal.

According to Jake Paul, the diss track is an initial attempt in his war to expose "exploitative practices" in the UFC. The 25-year old said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

"This isn’t about boxing or MMA. This is about doing what is right. UFC can and should do better given the control it has exerted over MMA fighters. Either treat them as independent contractors, like Uber does its drivers, or give them the compensation and benefits they deserve as employees. So my fund has invested in his company’s stock and I will be working to expose his constant exploitative practices, starting by putting out this song with all proceeds going directly to fighter causes.”

