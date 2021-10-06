“Tyson's gonna do him in 4” - Paddy Pimblett reveals his prediction for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 3

Paddy Pimblett has weighed in on the highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. ‘The Baddy’ has sided with Fury and claimed that ‘The Gypsy King’ will stop Wilder in four rounds.

In a video tweeted by the Boxing on BT Sport Twitter account, UFC stars Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall chimed in with their predictions on the all-important trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

While Aspinall and McCann suggested that Fury would stop Wilder in six rounds, Paddy Pimblett predicted that the fight wouldn’t even go past round four. Pimblett stated:

“I gonna go with in 4. Tyson’s gonna do him in 4.”

Paddy Pimblett asserted that Deontay Wilder is “already broken mentally and physically.” He also reiterated that Fury would put on an even more dominant performance than their previous fight.

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till on September 4th, 2021. ‘The Baddy’ secured a spectacular victory in his very first octagon appearance, defeating Luigi Vendramini via first-round KO.

Pimblett competes in the UFC lightweight division and has vowed to cement his legacy as one of the best MMA fighters in the world. The stalwart has a considerable amount of hype and momentum on his side.

Many in the MMA community believe that if Pimblett continues his winning ways, his charisma and personality will help him break through as a legitimate MMA megastar and box office draw for the UFC.

You can watch Paddy Pimblett speak about the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy fight in the tweet below:

Paddy Pimblett’s UFC goals and Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but he’s emphasized that he’d like to compete again before the end of this year. Pimblett has expressed his willingness to take on all challengers in the UFC. Furthermore, he recently pointed out that he doesn’t need to call anyone out and that it’s the others who are eager to fight him.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to compete in one of the most pivotal matchups of their careers. Their first fight ended in a split decision draw and the rematch witnessed Fury stop Wilder via seventh-round TKO.

The trilogy fight will see Tyson Fury put The Ring and WBC titles on the line against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 9th, 2021.

