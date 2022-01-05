"I'm about 185" - Paddy Pimblett reveals his current weight ahead of potential UFC London fight in March

Paddy Pimblett has revealed that he weighs about 185 pounds at the moment ahead of a potential fight at the likely UFC London card in March.

Speaking to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Pimblett claimed he wants to fight at least thrice in 2022 and is determined not to gain anymore weight in-between fights.

"I want to stay very active this year. I want at least three fights in 2022... I am not going to blow up anyway because I would like to fight again soon. I'm about 185 [pounds] though, right now."

Watch Paddy Pimblett in conversation with Michael Bisping and co-host Mike Harrington below:

It was heavily rumored that 'The Baddy' was set to square off against UFC legend Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone next. However, he denied the booking when 'The Count' brought it up on the same show.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, who holds a 17-3 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, was also challenged by French fighter Fares Ziam. However, that bout wasn't booked by the UFC either. It remains to be seen who he'll enter the octagon with next.

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini in Las Vegas last September

Paddy Pimblett was hyped up by several MMA fans and pundits as the next big thing from England before his UFC debut.

When he stepped inside the UFC octagon for the first time against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till, it looked as though the pressure got the better of him.

Pimblett appeared to be rocked early on in the encounter and looked in bad shape. However, he mounted a quick comeback and finished Vendramini with some lethal strikes at a time of 4:25 in the very first round.

The win also gave him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. He'll be looking for similar success when he returns to the octagon this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist The cage-side view of Paddy Pimblett winning his UFC debut The cage-side view of Paddy Pimblett winning his UFC debut https://t.co/2cgW29zTQE

Edited by Harvey Leonard