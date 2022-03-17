"People started commenting disgusting things about him"- Paddy Pimblett reveals what led to his Instagram account being banned

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett recently opened up about why his Instagram account got disabled.

At a recent pre-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night 204, Pimblett was asked about the reason behind his Instagram account getting banned.

Responding to this, 'The Baddy' called out the hypocrisy of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Pimblett explained how Instagram failed to counter bullies and online trolls.

Narrating the incident behind his account getting banned, 'The Baddy' said:

"The lad had never been to a football match before and his dad just died so I wanted to do something nice for him. So, people started commenting disgusting things about him. So, I had back and forths with them and then the last one was for little baby Lee... He's got brain tumor, cancer. He's got all sorts of things wrong with him and he's three years old. He's got no hair because of all the chemotherapy and some absolute disgusting piece of sh*t commented something horrible about him. I've got morals... I reported the comment and I got it with a notification back twenty minutes later, 'This comment does not go against our community guidelines so we will not remove it'. So, then I called him a piece of s**t. I said 'You dirty piece of s**t. You are a piece of vermin on my shoe' and the next day my account was disabled."

You can check out the pre-conference video below:

Paddy Pimblett is all set to take on Rodrigo Vargas, aka Kazula Vargas, at the UFC London event in London, UK, on March 19th. It will mark the first time Pimblett has competed in his native land in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett says people need to give Conor McGregor more respect

Paddy Pimblett was recently seen in an interview with Combat Sports UK, during which the fighter applauded McGregor for putting the fight game to the map of mainstream sports fans.

The British fighter believes that McGregor has "changed the game" with respect to bringing the sport into the limelight, which has resulted in an increase in the fighter's pay in the UFC.

He also praised the Irish fighter for having been a two-division champion.

SPORTbible @sportbible



On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. 🏆🇮🇪 https://t.co/a2xhDTMaYZ

Speaking on 'The Notorious', Pimblett said:

"He changed the game, simple as that. He's changed the game for when it comes to fighter pay and stuff like that. I don't understand how people can put him down. He's the first double champ. People need to put more respect on his name. Man, it's easy to kick someone when he's down but when he was at his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we've never seen."

Check out the interview of Paddy Pimblett below:

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by wkhuff20