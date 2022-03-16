"He changed the game" - Paddy Pimblett says people need to give Conor McGregor more respect

Paddy Pimblett feels Conor McGregor deserves more appreciation from the entire MMA community because of his immense contribution to the sport over the years. The lightweight prospect doesn't understand why people seem to be hating the Irishman and feels he deserves more respect.

During an interview with Combat Sports UK, 'The Baddy' pointed out that McGregor "changed the game" with respect to bringing MMA on the map, making it a mainstream sport and increasing fighter pay in the UFC.

He also praised McGregor for his achievements inside the octagon, claiming that he deserves to be respected more for having been a two-division champion.

While admitting that McGregor isn't the fighter he once used to be, Pimblett said it's unfair to kick a man when he's down.

"He changed the game, simple as that. He's changed the game for when it comes to fighter pay and stuff like that. I don't understand how people can put him down. He's the first double champ. People need to put more respect on his name. Man, it's easy to kick someone when he's down but when he was at his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we've never seen."

Conor McGregor's thoughts on a potential clash against Paddy Pimblett

Due to his outspoken nature, Paddy Pimblett has often been compared to Conor McGregor. The Irishman seems to be fond of 'The Baddy' and his antics inside and outside the cage. When asked about a potential clash against the hot prospect, McGregor refused to rule out the possibility.

During an interview with UFC World, McGregor said:

"He's a good kid, Paddy... You've got to love the Scousers. You know my father was born in Liverpool. One side of my family is from there. So I've got a lot of love for that part of the world. And who knows? You know, I will never say no to nothing. You know, never say never, as they say."

Conor McGregor is healing from a leg injury he suffered last year and is expected to return to the octagon later this year.

Paddy Pimblett, meanwhile, is set to step inside the octagon in front of his home crowd at the O2 Arena in London this weekend. Pimblett is set to take on Rodrigo Vargas in a main card scrap at the event.

