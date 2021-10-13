"If it's really something you want to do" - Paul Felder claims his mother has given him the green light to return to fighting

Paul Felder has revealed that his mother recently suggested he should return to fighting if he so desires.

Paul Felder has always been viewed as a fan favorite for his fighting style and commentary work. While many are enjoying his transition over to broadcast, the 37-year-old recently revealed there’s a chance he could return to the octagon.

“I feel like since the triathlon season has slowed and there’s not a lot of races, I’ve really had a chance to reflect on the fact that it’s over and I’m not fighting anymore - and that I’ve missed it tremendously. I started hitting pads and doing stuff. Now that’s not to say I’m making some comeback but I’m gonna go home and train with the guys a little bit, and I wanna see how I feel after a week of training with these Philly guys, and we’ll go from there.”

He also said that he received his mother's blessing.

“Mom Felder did say if it’s really something you wanna do, yes.”

Back in May, former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts after deliberating over his future and whether he wanted to continue competing.

UFC @ufc All class. Always exciting. Thank you so much @FelderPaul and congratulations on an amazing career 🐉 All class. Always exciting. Thank you so much @FelderPaul and congratulations on an amazing career 🐉 https://t.co/QTdCQi4Qqk

It came just six months after he stepped in on short notice and lost a close split decision to Rafael dos Anjos - which came on the heels of another controversial split loss at the hands of Dan Hooker.

Check Paul Felder talk about his possible return to the UFC:

Could Paul Felder still thrive at lightweight?

While Paul Felder is highly thought of in his current commentary role, it’s clear to see that there’s an itch he wants to scratch with regards to combat sports.

Also Read

The lightweight division has always been full of killers and that’s never held more true than right now. In his last few fights Paul Felder was able to take elite-level guys like dos Anjos and Hooker to the limit, with many believing he could’ve - or should’ve - had his hand raised on at least one of those occasions.

Felder also confirmed that he could make a relatively quick turnaround if he does decide to return. This is due to an expediting process within the USADA rules.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh