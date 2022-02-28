Paulo Costa leaves MMA fans curious with cryptic Russian tweet

Paulo Costa recently left fans in a state of bewilderment after posting a series of pictures. What kindled the fans' curiosity was the fact that the post was captioned in Russian.

Costa shared some pictures of himself training. The caption of the cryptic post encouraged his followers to approach life "intensely." The choice of a Russian caption comes as tensions continue to rise following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Live the day intensely [Russian flag]" Quote in Russian, translated by Google Translate.

While responding to a fan who pointed out that Costa was a Brazilian national, Costa declared that he was partly Russian.

"I am Russian-Brazilian." Translated from Russian by Google Translate.

'Borrachinha' looked in great shape in the pictures. Costa most recently featured inside the octagon in a fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41 back in October 2021.

The main event saw 'The Italian Dream' outperform the Brazilian over the course of five rounds, walking away with a unanimous decision win at the end of their contest.

The defeat marked Costa's second consecutive loss. He was coming off a second-round TKO defeat at the hands of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The fight headlined the action at UFC 253, where Costa was handed his first career loss. Prior to the title fight, the Brazilian managed to accrue a perfect 13-0 record.

Paulo Costa is still uninterested in a fight against Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson recently suffered a loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271. In the wake of the result, Paulo Costa took to Twitter to throw shade at Brunson following the veteran's failed attempt at securing a title shot.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, Costa clarified that the initial tweet was not a callout to Brunson, suggesting a fight between the pair certainly isn't a possibility.

"No guys I'm not looking way to fight Derek Brunson. No way . Not even close"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA No guys I’m not looking way to fight Derek Brunson. No way . Not even close No guys I’m not looking way to fight Derek Brunson. No way . Not even close

This marks the second instance where Costa has dismissed a potential scrap against Brunson. In a March 2021 interview with PVT, Costa argued that Brunson was much smaller in terms of popularity and hype.

Check out Paulo Costa's interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard