"Fighting me on my dreams b****" - Paulo Costa continues to take aim at Derek Brunson

Paulo Costa took a dig at Derek Brunson on Twitter, taunting the 38-year-old to get inside the octagon against him.

Costa is currently on the roughest patch of his professional MMA career. After going 13-0, the Brazilian dropped back-to-back bouts against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. He even missed weight for the Vettori fight.

Costa has been very active on social media in recent weeks, insisting on launching challenges and taunts against Brunson. 'Borrachinha' is hoping that strategy will help him clinch the bout between the middleweight fighters.

On Twitter, Costa put out the following tweet:

"When I close my eyes I see this , every time. Fighting me on my dreams b****."

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA When I close my eyes I see this , every time. Fighting me on my dreams bitch When I close my eyes I see this , every time. Fighting me on my dreams bitch https://t.co/VyBox7HkiC

A fight between Costa and Brunson would be an expected move on the part of the promotion, considering that both fighters are currently No.4-ranked middleweight division.

Impatient with Paulo Costa's delays, Luke Rockhold eager to begin UFC title run

Luke Rockhold is past the point of patience. Rockhold, a former middleweight champion, has not competed since a July 2019 loss to Jan Blachowicz. While injuries have delayed his return, Rockhold has been ready to go for weeks.

He blames former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa for his inactivity. According to Rockhold, a matchup between the two is on the table, but Costa is stalling for unknown reasons.

Rockhold told The MMa Hour:

“I’m annoyed. The guy says he wants to make weight. He wants to make 185. He wants the middleweight fight. The UFC wants the middleweight fight. I’m f*****g all [in]. My management wants it. I want it. I’m ready to go. He’s just making excuses and getting cold feet. I don’t know exactly what is going on, but I’m just ready to go. I’ve been training every day, all day. Nothing is stopping me right now... let’s go. Sign the f*****g fight. Why is Paulo Costa getting scared and not sending the f*****g contract? The contract is there. It’s ready for you.”

Watch Luke Rockhold's interview with The MMA Hour below:

If Costa isn’t next, Rockhold mentioned Darren Till and Jack Hermansson as other matchups. The ultimate goal for him, though, is the gold – and right now Adesanya is the man to beat for it.

Edited by wkhuff20