Watch: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla responds to Joe Rogan's accusations of "aggressive marketing" 

Joe Rogan recently took a dig at medical giant Pfizer for what he perceived to be "aggressive marketing." According to the UFC color commentator, Pfizer is providing sponsorships in order to control the media narrative.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has now responded to Joe Rogan's accusations. Bourla dismissed Rogan's narrative and claimed that their ads are regulated. According to Bourla, several other factors, barring sponsorship, could influence media houses. Albert Bourla told Lex Fridman in a recent interview:

"From our perspective, I don't think we have aggressive marketing. What do we do? We go on TV and we are having ads about our products and they are highly regulated. I think it is the right of people to know, to learn, if there is a product like that. It's very clearly that we cannot say things that are off-label, that have not been approved. We need to have every time we go on TV, as you know FDA is forcing us to say also all the bad things that can happen. For a medicine, sometimes it takes more time than the good things. And I don't think that we are doing aggresive marketing, no. People could be influenced and can be biased in the podcasts or in the other type of media activities that they have for multiple different reasons."

Watch Albert Bourla's response to Joe Rogan's accusation below:

Joe Rogan's dig at Pfizer

Joe Rogan has been constantly rallying against vaccine manufacturers and the mainstream media.

Rogan took a dig at Pfizer through an advertisement for his The Sacred Clown Tour standup comedy show. The UFC color commentator took to Instagram to post a compilation of ads sponsored by Pfizer, posting a clown emoji in the caption.

Joe Rogan recently made headlines after claiming he cured himself with ivermectin after contracting COVID-19. Rogan was criticized by CNN, who reported that he was taking a 'horse dewormer'.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster asked his guest Tom Segura if he should take legal action against CNN for reporting false information.

"Bro, do I have to sue CNN? They're making shit up; they keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It's an American company. They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. And CNN is saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that's a lie."

Watch Joe Rogan's interview with Tom Segura below:

