Photos: Conor McGregor shares a close-up look of his leg in recovery from UFC 264 injury

Conor McGregor's injury suffered at UFC 264 is perhaps one of the most iconic in-ring moments in the UFC. The Irishman broke his leg in the dying seconds of the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. McGregor recently took to social media to offer fans some insight into the progress of his recovery.

In a series of photographs on Instagram, Conor McGregor revealed that he had found his way back to the gym.

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

Dana White and Conor McGregor have had a lot to say about the Irishman's return to the UFC. McGregor claimed he would be back in 2022. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

Nonetheless, 'The Notorious' claims to be on track as far as his recovery is concerned.

“I feel like I could kick right now. I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet,” said Conor McGregor. (h/t: The Independent)

While the MMA faithful remain focused on Conor McGregor's return to the cage, it's also important to think about the Irishman's next opponent. The Dubliner has now lost two fights on the trot. He will surely look to make his way up the lightweight rankings again.

Some believe a fight against Tony Ferguson would make the most sense for McGregor. 'El Cucuy' is currently on a three-fight losing streak. The bout still has the potential to be a barnburner, considering the two's fighting styles. Other names that have been suggested include Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

