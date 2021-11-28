"You only getting the hype because of your brother" - Rafael dos Anjos slams 'Khabib wanna be' Islam Makhachev in response to the Dagestani's latest taunt

Rafael dos Anjos has shot back at Islam Makhachev after the Dagestani taunted him about his confrontation with Conor McGregor prior to UFC 264.

The former UFC lightweight champion previously called out Conor McGregor, looking for a potential fight in 2022 against the Irishman. 'RDA' took to Twitter to issue the callout, reposting footage of their confrontation. The post was paired with a caption that stated:

"Lets meet without security to break up the fight. See you in 2022."

Whilst McGregor may yet respond, it was UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev who replied first, poking fun at dos Anjos. He wrote:

"There was no security around you man."

Rafael dos Anjos shot back in venomous fashion. The Brazilian claimed the only reason Makhachev has any fan interest is due to his status as a close friend of former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"How many champions have you fought? How many main events? You only getting the hype because of your brother, Get my name out of your dirty mouth Khabib wanna be."

What is next for Rafael dos Anjos?

After losing via decision to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2014, Rafael dos Anjos put together an impressive win streak that saw him fight for the lightweight title against Anthony Pettis at UFC 185.

UFC 185: Pettis vs Dos Anjos

'RDA' was successful against 'Showtime', capturing the title and then defending it against Donald Cerrone. However, dos Anjos was then knocked out in the first round against Eddie Alvarez, which was followed by a brutal beating from Tony Ferguson.

That prompted a move up to welterweight for the Brazilian, where he had mixed success. He went 4-4 at 170 pounds, picking up impressive wins over Neil Magny and Kevin Lee, but losing to the top contenders of the division.

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

In 2020, 'RDA' made the move back down to lightweight. He was initially scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev, but after the fight fell through, he was booked against Paul Felder. The Brazilian put in an impressive display, winning the fight via split decision.

Since then, he's had another fight with Makhachev fall through and is now in proverbial limbo in the 155-pound division. There are a number of matchups that would make sense for the former champ and he has already called out the afore-mentioned Conor McGregor.

