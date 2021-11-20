Rafael dos Anjos believes Dan Hooker made a 'beginner's mistake' against Islam Makhachev, claims 'it would be a totally different fight' if he fought the Dagestani

Rafael dos Anjos believes he has an answer for Islam Makhachev's style.

The former UFC lightweight champion believes Dan Hooker made a basic error during his fight with Makhachev at UFC 267. Rafael dos Anjos had this to say about the match:

"When he fought Islam [Makhachev] he wasn't there as well… He had fought the month before and I got hurt and he took the fight... When he took Hooker down, everybody who knows about fighting man, Dan Hooker was with his back flat on the ground. He couldn't even do a frame and stay on his side. That's basic Brazilian jiu-jitsu stuff."

Rafael dos Anjos critiqued Dan Hooker's lack of Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills at UFC 267, where he was submitted by Makhachev. Rafael dos Anjos believes his superior skills in this area would allow him to prevail over Makhachev. RDA is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has 4 submission wins in the UFC, with one 'Submission of the Night' accolade against Terry Etim.

Rafael dos Anjos was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267, but was sidelined due to injury. The former champion had to undergo knee surgery.

Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. https://t.co/BvaMJO7TwM

Rafael dos Anjos questions Islam Makhachev as a top contender

Rafael dos Anjos first questioned whether or not Islam Makhachev is a top contender in a tweet back in April. He responded to a fan who suggested that Makhachev may be a top contender for RDA to fight.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA It’s funny that RDA showed up after few days, only when rankings got updated 😀 don’t worry grandpa, I will smash you, despite you are lower in rankings It’s funny that RDA showed up after few days, only when rankings got updated 😀 don’t worry grandpa, I will smash you, despite you are lower in rankings https://t.co/hBvKvD3FUy

Islam Makhachev responded by saying he would smash RDA. Makhachev's style mirrors that of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev employ an high pressure wrestling style that overwhelms their opponents. Like Khabib, once Makhachev gets you on the ground, he will keep you there. Both were trained by Russian combat great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

RDA has made fun of the pair's friendship in the past. In a tweet, RDA remarked that Makhachev has "another man paying his bills." This was a jab at the dynamic Islam and Khabib have as well as rudely implying Makhachev lives in Nurmagomedov's shadow.

Makhachev's grab-and-smash style would likely be tested against dos Anjos' Brazilian jiu-jitsu. There is no scheduled bout between the two fighters presently. Their fight has been pushed back twice, the first being UFC 254. They were scheduled to fight until dos Anjos contracted COVID-19 and had to withdraw.

However, with Islam Makhachev's consistent domination in the division, dos Anjos may not get the chance to battle the man from Dagastan. Makhachev is looking like a favorite to fight for the title next year, likely after the No.2-ranked Justin Gaethje gets his own shot at the winner of Poirier vs. Oliveira next month.

